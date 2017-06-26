Women driving a limousine

Driving a limousine irrespective of gender in itself is prestige. When driven by a woman as a chauffeur is actually a memorable experience has well. Women empowerment gives equal chance to all gender in resource allocation. Woman are the best drivers, the same way they are able to multitask, it is a plus for the automotive industry since they are keen on the road and provide the best company. Waco’s best limo service admits that their women chauffeurs are in high demand, their presence is valuable to the company. He adds there are specific diplomats who insist on women to drive them, they are yet to know the reason for this.

The invasion of women in the man’s world poses a challenge to men. Initially, there is resistance but with time people understand the dynamics of change and accept them. Surprisingly, they are taking the industry by a storm. A woman who owns the luxurious car gets a standing ovation, not only because of the price but also they relate it to his personality. “ he must be a woman of substance. According to research from renowned magazines, to become successful in this field as a woman you need the following personal traits

Friendliness

A smile and a “hello” greeting as you approach a client allow them to have a positive attitude towards you and the job. You will be surprised by the cordial relationship you will have in the course of duty. Some of the relationships go beyond the industry to be business partners. Just like a welcoming mode from a receptionist it calms them down and allows a client to look at the company as very approachable.

Go beyond driving

Remember, you handle clients ready to spend more to have a professional driving experience. Give them value added service and a royal treatment. Open the doors for them help them carry the luggage to the car boot as well as providing company through professional conversations. The client will always seek the service. The men ego works to their disadvantage.

Practice safe driving

What is your attitude on the road? How do you handle other motorists who make mistakes on the road? Do you handle them with an attitude “I am right” even if you endanger the safety of your passengers? Defense driving with the right driving practices will give you an upper hand as a woman with tips of course.

Confidentiality

Can clients trust you with their business deals and sensitive conversations when they are in the limo? Some of them hire a limo- especially- the celebrity to avoid full glamor of the public. They make phone calls and chat while in the car. Ensure you maintain professionalism in limo driving. It could be the beginning of the road to greener pastures.

A woman driving a limo is not better than a man, in fact, they use their feminine traits to their advantage, of course as they maintain professionalism and integrity. Women clients will even prefer them than the men limo drivers just as a gender promotion.