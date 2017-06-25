Women Empowerment For Using Motorcycle GPS

Women in today’s western world are entitled to much of the same pleasures and privileges that men are. Historically speaking, it hasn’t always been this way. In the past, women were oppressed in a number of ways. They were treated like second class citizens without many legally recognized rights. For example, they weren’t allowed to hold property, they didn’t have the right to vote and many other civil liberties which we all take for granted today. Women had to fight for their rights. They had to raise their voices and protest out in the street to make men realize that they would not tolerate the oppression anymore. These protests happened during the early 20th century under the united banner of a feminist movement. This movement’s goal was to secure the same basic rights which men had for women. The movement also played a huge role in convincing the public at large that orthodox viewpoints regarding women were wrong and sexist. Not only did the movement succeed in changing the law but it also convinced many conservative people to change their dated attitudes. You can click here for more info about the women’s emancipation movement.

However, despite the strides of the feminist movement, a lot remains left to be done to have men and women be viewed as truly equal in society. In some parts of the world, women are still suffering at the hands of patriarchal views. Even if law supports women, this support is meaningless if the society of the nation doesn’t believe in it.

Considering the sorry state of gender equality, there are many steps which women can take to improve their standing in society. One way to demonstrate empowerment is the act of riding a bike. Motorcycle riding is typically viewed as a hardcore and dangerous activity which only men participate in as a result. Hence, by riding a motorcycle, a woman can show that she is just as adventurous and capable as a man is, if not more.

Any long trip on a motorcycle requires adequate planning and foresight. An essential tool on any such journey is a GPS navigation device. This GPS unit will provide the directions to your destination and show you the map of the roads and your location on the map at all times. Besides the obvious benefit of getting the directions prompted to you, GPS units are useful in other ways too. The information provided by a GPS can help you to judge how long the trip will take to complete and how much distance you’ll need to cover and at what pace to meet your targets. Garmin GPS model 395 LM analysis shows that a GPS unit can have other advanced features as well. This Garmin GPS can provide the location of fuel stops nearby and along the route to help you judge when to stop for fuel. Considering how efficient bikes are, you won’t need to do this very often. It can also provide live traffic information to help you avoid any slowdown caused by getting stuck in a jam. Perhaps the most useful feature is a setting which helps you to avoid tollways. On a long trip, spanning several highway sections, this feature has the potential to save you a lot of money.